Bill removes required ‘Field Day’ in Iowa hunting course for minors

Under current law, Iowa youth must finish an online hunter education course and complete an in-person “field day” before they can get a state hunting license, but a bill that’s passed the Iowa House would eliminate that required in-person gun training.

Representative Jason Gearhart, a Republican from Strawberry Point, said in many parts of the state, there are very few field days where minors can fire weapons — and enrollment is limited. “Because of these barriers, my own children completed their hunters education course through North Carolina, which Iowa honored with no second thoughts,” Gearhart said.

Iowans who pass a hunter education in 34 other states are still eligible for an Iowa hunting license and North Carolina is among the 17 states that only require minors to pass an online version. Representative J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, said the way the bill’s written, it’s possible a 16 or 17 year old who has never held a gun could get a hunting license and go hunting by themselves.

“When I was in high school, we had hunter safety,” Scholten said. “This bill seems to take the safety part out.”

Gearhart saiid he understands the concern. “But one field day does not replace months or years of mentorship from a parent, from an uncle, from a grandparent or an experienced hunter. That’s where real hunting safety and ethics are learned,” Gearhart said. “House File 2335 is simple fix tha t will give parents and kids the flexibility to complete the online or in-person course on their schedule, while still keeping the in-person Field Days available for those that want them.”

The bill maintains the requirement that children between the ages of 11 and 15 who are hunting be accompanies by an adult. State law requires completion of a hunter safety course before children and adults may get a hunting license and the State of Iowa has offered the course online since 2008.