Iowa House votes to set penalty for pet theft

About two million dogs were stolen in the U.S. last year according to the American Kennel Club and a bill that’s cleared the Iowa House would establish legal ways someone can prove their dog is their dog.

Representative Samantha Fett of Carlisle said a rabies tag, which is imprinted with a number unique to the dog, is currently the only accepted indicator of who owns a dog. “That narrow standard no longer reflects reality and has contributed to a growing number of disputes across the state,” Fett said. “This bill modernizes the law by recognizing the documentations people actually rely on: microchips, tattoos, receipts, adoption or purchase contracts, and veterinarian records.”

The vast majority of pets are stolen by people who intend to resell them at a profit. If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by the governor, anyone convicted of falsely claiming to own a dog could be fined up to %855 dollars and sentenced to 30 days in jail. “This is about protecting ownership, reducing confusion and giving every possible opportunity to reunite pets with their families,” Fett said.

The bill passed the House by a nearly-unanimous vote late last week. Representative Charley Thomson of Charles City was the only House member to vote no.