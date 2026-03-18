Heat wave to hit Iowa the rest of the week

The National Weather Service forecast calls for temperatures to start warming up today.

NWS meteorologist Rod Donovan says that’s going to be the trend through the rest of the week. “And we’ll see a lot of the snow melt, and we’ll be approaching record highs by the time we get to Friday, where it’s highs in the 70s, maybe some 80s, low 80s, a few locations. That’ll continue into Saturday,” Donovan says.

Don’t put the heavier coat away just yet, as Donovan says we are not done with weather changes. “Right now the rest of March actually looks a little bit of a roller coaster ride yet as we’re going to have several different swings,” Donovan says. “So we have this cold that just moved through drastically warmer, it does look like we’ll cool down again at some point early next week. And then there is more indication that we could do back up while above normal again. So we’ll continue this roller coaster ride through the rest of the month.”

The cold weather has kept the severe weather from developing, but Donovan says anything is possible when things warm up. “We could have some bouts of severe weather, so always keep an eye on that and be on the lookout for it,” Donovan says.

Normal temperatures this time of year are upper 40s across northern Iowa, and some low 50s as you move south.