Panel OKs new version of Iowa House Republicans’ property tax plan

A revised version of the property tax reform bill House Republicans are proposing has cleared a House committee.

It would still limit city and county tax revenue growth to two percent and create a new tax break for home owners. Representative Carter Nordman, a Republican from Dallas Center, is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. “I believe this bill provides significant future savings for Iowa property taxpayers,” Nordman said, “and gives them the peace of mind that Iowa property tax growth is not outpacing what Iowa families can afford.”

A proposal from Governor Reynolds was added to the bill — a 20 year limit on tax increment financing districts that local government use to spur business development. The package is significantly different from the plan Senate Republicans have developed. Democrats like Aime Wichtendahl of Hiawatha say there are glaring blind spots in the bill. “Rather than just having a bill to say we did something on property taxes, I think Iowans deserve better,” Wicktendahl said. “They’ve been asking for property tax reform for over a decade.”

The bill is eligible for consideration by the 100-member Iowa House, but no date has been set for debate and a vote.