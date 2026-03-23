Five candidates in Iowa’s ’26 Primaries face ballot qualification challenges

A panel of state officials will meet tomorrow to review objections to the nominating petitions filed by five candidates for Iowa’s June 2 Primary Elections.

About 300 candidates filed to run for the U.S. Senate and House, for governor and for seats in the Iowa legislature. Eddie Andrews, a Republican who’s been running for governor, was the last of all those Primary candidates to submit his nominating paperwork, which is now being challenged. Xavier Corrigan, a Democrat who filed to run in Iowa’s third congressional district, is also on the list of candidates facing the possibility of getting tossed off the ballot. The other three candidates on the challenge list filed to run for seats in the state legislature.

The challenges most often focus on whether candidates have enough valid signatures from eligible Iowa voters on their nominating petitions, but other discrepancies can be cited, like failing to fill out other parts of the forms correctly.

State Senator Mike Bousselot of Ankeny, a Republican who considered running for governor, is having his nominating paperwork for a state senate seat challenged. Two other candidates for legislative seats — Democrat Jarad Gadson of Cedar Falls and Eric Pearson of Ankeny — also face possible rejection from the Primary ballots.