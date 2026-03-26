Iowa GOP candidate for governor calls on rival to quit or fire staff

One of the five GOP candidates for governor aired his grievances against a rival last night during a Polk County Republican Party fundraiser.

Eddie Andrews, the first candidate called on stage at the event, celebrated surviving the challenge to his nominating petitions for the June 2 Primary. “I’m still standing better than I ever did,” Andrews sang, and the crowd applauded.

Andrews criticized competitor Adam Steen’s campaign for denying, then admitting to having role in the process that saw a state panel examine dozens of signatures on Andrews’ nominating paperwork. “When you get caught in a lie…besmirching my name, then I think that’s an issue of heart,” Andrews said, “and not a mistake of mind.”

Andrews told the crowd if Steen doesn’t drop out of the race, he should at least fire campaign staff involved. “That’s a severe character flaw that should be nowhere near Terrace Hill,” Andrews told reporters after Steen left the event.

Steen did not mention the dust up in his remarks at the fundraiser, but did answer reporters’ questions. “When you have a campaign that has the momentum that we have right now, the last thing I’m going to do is bother myself with little tit-for-tat things that aren’t going to benefit the campaign or the people of Iowa,” Steen said.

Steen said while his campaign got copies of all his competitors’ nominating petitions, it was not his campaign but a supporter “who cares about election integrity” that filed the objections to Andrews’ nomination. “What voters care about is the message at hand,” Steen said. “They see through this little quarrel.”

Candidate Brad Sherman, like Steen, avoided mentioning the dispute last night and instead trained in on Rob Sand, who will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor. “He’s playing to the middle and he’s appropriately named ‘Rob Sand’ because he is shifting sand,” Sherman said, “and I think Iowans are smart enough to know we can’t build our house on sand.”

Candidate Zach Lahn closed his remarks by telling the crowd voters are looking for hope for the future. “We are all being called to be leaders in this state…Mr. Eddie Andrews, it is an honor to be in this fight with you, to have you alongside as a candidate for governor of Iowa,” Lahn said, to applause.

Congressman Randy Feenstra, the other Republican running for governor — was in D.C. today casting votes in the U.S. House and sent a video message that was played at the event.