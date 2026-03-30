Iowa cattlemen set up fundraiser for Nebraska ranchers reeling from wildfires

A group of western Iowans are sending help to ranchers in west central Nebraska after recent wildfires burned up nearly 900,000 acres in the Sandhills.

Seth Smith, who raises cattle near Nemaha, Iowa, said the wildfires destroyed grazing land, which means those Nebraska farmers have to use a lot more hay to feed their cattle. “And with the stress that those cows and calves that were already born just went through and a cow that’s going into calving season, her energy requirements are higher (and) her mineral requirements are higher,” Smith said. “It’s the most stressful time of year.”

Smith and the Sac County Cattlemen’s Association have secured discounts for what are known as “lick tubs” that provide cattle with nutrients and minerals they might not be getting from hay. “Got in contact with our nutritionist at Agri-King: ‘What can you do to help us on the cost of a load of lick tubs?’ They said: ‘We’ll do $250 lick tubs for right around $100.’ And then they came back and said instead of one load, they would donate the vitamin product — a component of the tubs — for up to five loads,” Smith said.

An account for cash donations has been set up to help. It’s called Sandhills Ranch Relief. “You can mail a check to us, mail it to Security Trust and Savings Bank in Storm Lake. Just make sure that it says ‘Sandhills Ranch Relief’ on it,” Smith said. “We also have a Venmo set up if you’d like to do it that way.”

The address for the Security Trust and Savings Bank is 601 Lake Ave., Storm Lake, Iowa 50588. A Venmo account is also available: Etta-Smith-5. Include “lick tubs” in the Venmo subject line.

According to Smith, Nebraska ranchers won’t have grass for grazing cattle this summer, so the need will last for many months.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)