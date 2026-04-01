Kyle Green named new basketball coach at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa has named Kyle Green as its new head men’s basketball coach.

Green becomes the 26th head coach in program history after a coaching career that has spanned over 30 years across multiple NCAA divisions, including 16 seasons as an assistant coach at Northern Iowa. He spent the past five years as an assistant coach at Iowa State under T.J. Otzelberger.

Green spent 16 total seasons as an assistant coach at UNI during three separate stints with the Panthers from 2001-03, 2006-11 and 2012-21 under head coaches Greg McDermott and Ben Jacobson. He spent his last four years in Cedar Falls as associate head coach under Jacobson, who resigned to become the new head coach at Utah State.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to become the next head coach at UNI, a university and community that has meant so much to me and my family,” said Green. “We are so thankful to Athletic Director Megan Franklin and President Nook for this opportunity.”