Governor declares five Iowa counties state disaster areas for severe weather

Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for Carroll, Crawford, Grundy, Harrison, and Washington Counties for the severe weather that happened on April 13th.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from this severe weather. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program for those counties.

homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of personal property or food, and temporary housing expenses. The Disaster Assistance Request Form and instructions can be found on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at: