Man wanted in Iowa City ped mall shooting arrested in Georgia

A Cedar Rapids man who is accused of opening fire on a crowd in the downtown pedestrian mall in Iowa City on April 19th has been arrest in Georgia.

Iowa City police say 17-year-old Damarian Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals near Atlanta and faces five counts of attempted murder, five assault charges, and one count of going armed with intent. Police says Jones was involved in a fight around 1:45 a.m. that included some 40 people.

They say he got a gun from another person and then opened fired and hit five people. One person was hit in the head with what police called a life-threatening injury, and remains hospitalized. The other four shooting victims have been released.

Police are waiting an extradition hearing in Georgia before returning Jones to Iowa.