Appeals Court orders new murder trial over Polk County court security setup

The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Las Vegas man convicted of second-degree murder based on the security setup in the courtroom.

James Wiggins argued he was defending himself when he shot Tyrone Hutchins to death at a Des Moines bar in December of 2022. He appealed the guilty verdict, saying the jury was prejudiced because a Polk County deputy sat near the witness stand when he testified. Prosecutors say it was a standard security move.

The Court of Appeals ruled there was no determination that Wiggins posed a threat of violence or escape, and the deputy had not shadowed other witnesses during their testimony. It found the deputy’s presence was similar to bringing a defendant into the courtroom in shackles, saying it creates the prejudice that the defendant is obviously a bad and dangerous person.

Wiggins had been sentenced to 50 years in prison with a minimum of 35 years.