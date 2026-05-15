Iowa’s governor signs over two dozen bills into law

A new state law will require the Iowa DOT to check a federal database if someone seeking a driver’s license does not arrive with proof they’re a citizen or a legal resident of the United States. The policy is currently scheduled to go into effect March 1, 2027.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed that policy into law today, along with 25 other bills. One them was a bill Reynolds proposed. It requires flags to be lowered on all public buildings in Iowa if the governor issues an order to do so. It was a response to a situation that occurred last fall. Governor Reynolds ordered flags to be flown at half-staff after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah. The chair of Johnson County’s Board of Supervisors said flags would not be lowered on county properties.

Governor Reynolds says lowering flags allows comunities to come together to mourn and honor those who have made a big impact.