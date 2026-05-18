Iowans who leave earlier for a holiday road trip may beat the rush

Iowa motorists who want to avoid the high stress of traffic-packed interstates during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday might consider changing up their departure time, if they can be flexible.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says the motor club’s research helps to determine what windows of time will be the most hectic for highway travel, versus some better options.

“From lunchtime until about 9 PM is going to be the busiest time on Thursday of Memorial Day weekend,” Ortner says. “Friday, if you can hit the road early on Friday morning, you’ll definitely beat some of the increased traffic. And the same on Saturday, if you can hit the road earlier in the morning, you’ll avoid those higher levels of concentration between noon and five.”

Projections show traffic congestion will be heaviest both Thursday and Friday between 3 and 6 PM, so Ortner says avoid those times, if possible. For the return trip, he also suggests shifting your departure hour.

“We all like to enjoy that extra day off, but if you can hit the road earlier on Monday, before 10 AM, to beat the higher levels of traffic, that’s going to be beneficial,” Ortner says, “but if you’re able to leave later in the day, that after-5 PM time frame on Monday will be to your advantage.”

Monday’s busiest times are expected to be between 3 and 6 PM, while Sunday should be the holiday weekend’s lightest day for traffic.