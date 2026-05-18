Push continues for funding of Iowa Air National Guard’s runway project

The lobbying effort continues for federal funding of a project that will keep the Iowa Air National Guard’s Refueling Wing operating out of Sioux City. The runway was designed for F16s, but in 2003 the pilots based in Sioux City began flying massive refueling tankers. The FAA says the runway will soon be unsafe and needs to be replaced.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan says it’s good news the House passed a bill last week that includes $38 million for the project. “However, this project in total will require approximately $200 million,” McGowan says, “so while we’re grateful and optimistic, we still have a long way to go.”

The focus now shifts to the U.S. House where Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley may be able to convince their fellow senators to approve a higher amount for the project. “And then the House and Senate would have to meet to reconcile any differences,” McGowan said, “so our hope is $38.5 million could grow substantially.”

McGowan notes the Iowa Legislature recently approved $10 million in state funding for the Iowa Air National Guard’s runway “to also help underwrite this critically important project.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has also set aside $20 million for the runway, but that funding will be lost if the Pentagon doesn’t start the project by mid-2027. The KC Stratotanker planes used by the 185th in Sioux City weigh over 322,000 pounds when taking off with a full load of fuel. The U.S. military’s first successful attempt to fill a plane’s gas tank in midair happened over a century ago. The U.S. Air Force and the Marine Corps currently have about 730 tanker aircraft that fly refueling missions around the globe.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)