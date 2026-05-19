Four Iowa GOP candidates for governor in TV debate tonight

Four Iowa TV stations are broadcasting a debate tonight among four of the five Republicans running for governor.

Congressman Randy Feenstra declined the debate invitation from KCCI in Des Moines and Gray T-V stations in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and the Quad Cities. State Representative Eddie Andrews, pastor Brad Sherman and former state agency director Adam Steen are appearing, along with businessman Zach Lahn.

Lahn did not participate in the previous gubernatorial candidae debate on Iowa PBS. Lahn said at the time that any debate without Feenstra was “a farce.” Lahn said he was challenging Feenstra to a series of one-on-one debate and, if Feenstra didn’t reply by May 4, Lahn said he’d walk into the office of State Auditor Rob Sand, the only Democrat running for governor, and ask him to debate one-on-one.

The broadcast for tonight’s debate starts at 6:30 and lasts 90 minutes. Here’s information from KCCI about the debate, which will also be broadcast on various platforms by KTIV, KCRG and KWQC.