Iowa Senate panel to review complaint against Wahls and his response

A Cedar Rapids woman has filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Senate candidate Zach Wahls, alleging that as a state senator Wahls violated Iowa Senate rules by working for a national group that helped Democrats run for office.

The complaint points to the Iowa Senate’s Code of Ethics which says state senators cannot be employed by a political action committee or an organization that engages in activites related to the election of a candidate for public office. Kathy Ulrich alleges the work Wahls did for a group called “The Next 50” included duties for its political action committee.

An attorney for Wahls says Wahls was paid by a limited liability corporation called The Next 50, not The Next 50 PAC and Wahls had checked with the Secretary of State Senate before taking the job. The attorney’s letter accuses Ulrich of “political mudslinging” and cites a message on Facebook indicating she’s a supporter of State Representative Josh Turek.

Turek and Wahls are competing for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate.

The Iowa Senate’s Ethics Committee has scheduled a meeting for this Friday to review the complaint and Wahls’ response.