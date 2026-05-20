2026 fundraising: Sand collects record $9.6 million, Lahn outraises Feenstra

Fundraising reports for the first four-and-a-half months of this year show Rob Sand, the only Democrat running for governor, has over $18 million in his campaign account and, on the Republican side, Zach Lahn raised more money than Congressman Randy Feenstra.

Sand raised over $9.6 million so far this year, a record haul for an Iowa gubernatorial candidate. Sand’s campaign said nearly 95% of all donations were less than 100 dollars and two-thirds of donations came from Iowans. Sand’s wife and inlaws donated about $4.5 million

Among the five Republicans running for governor, Zach Lahn raised over $980,000. About two-thirds of that came from three donors. Randy Feenstra raised nearly $740,000, about a quarter of a million less.

Former state agency director Adam Steen raised nearly half a million dollars, pastor Brad Sherman raised over $150,000 and state Representative Eddie Andrews raised about $15,000.

Iowa campaigns must file an updated report on campaign fundraising and spending on May 29, just before the June 2 Primary.