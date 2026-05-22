Ethics Committee dimisses complaint against Coralville state senator

The Iowa Senate Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to dismiss a complaint against Democrat state Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville unless the more evidence is submitted within 120 days.

The complaint alleges Wahls violated Senate Ethics rules by overseeing political contributions when he worked as executive director of Next 50 Network. Republicans on the committee initially sought to refer the matter to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, but Democrats including Senator Cindy Winckler, voted that down.

“Based on the evidence before us, there is not clear and convincing evidence that Senator Wahls violated Senate ethics rules. I move to dismiss the complaint,” Winckler says. Wahls’ lawyer says it’s a politically motivated complaint filed by a supporter of his opponent in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Wahls thanked the committee for resolving what he calls a “baseless” complaint.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)