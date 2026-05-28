Lahn says Feenstra’s attack ad shows reality of Iowa GOP race for governor

Zach Lahn says there’s a signal the GOP race for governor is tightening: a rival campaign is now running an ad criticizing one of Lahn’s investments.

“There’s a reason that, you know, we’ve been enduring attacks by our main opponent,” Lahn said earlier today. “It’s because we’re winning and I believe we can win this outright on election night.”

Randy Feenstra’s spokeman said Lahn “put $1 million in a business selling pornographic products” and “the Bible says where your treasure is, your heart will be also.” Lahn has said he invested in a medical device a friend was developing and resigned as a company director when the company began selling sex toys, but the business contract prevents him from pulling his 25% stake in the company.

“Randy Feenstra actually looked me in the eye and told me he wasn’t going to go negative on me,” Lahn said. “I think that says a lot to voters…that he didn’t live up to his word.”

Lahn spoke with reporters after a midday campaign stop in Newton where he talked about dozens of his proposals, like addressing Iowa’s high cancer rate and going to court to break up monopolies. “I think for a very long time politicians have had sort of this idea of a ‘bumper sticker mentality,’ of what’s something quick I can say to try to get people on my side to try to win a race instead of wanting to go deep on the issues and having the real, meaningful discussions we need to have as a state,” Lahn told the crowd.

If he’s elected governor, Lahn said he’ll work to break up monopolies and seek a ban on dynamic pricing systems where companies charge rates or prices based on a customer’s buying habits. “We have a very rich history in our state of people going into public office to defend the people against the special interests,” Lahn said, “and that is what my campaign is all about.”

Iowans may still vote early at their county auditor’s office through the close of business on Monday, then precincts around the state will open for Primary Day voting on Tuesday at 7 a.m.