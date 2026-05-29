Former Des Moines Superintendent sentenced to prison

by | May 29, 2026

Ian Roberts (Polk County Jail photo)

The former superintendent of the state’s largest school district was sentenced to two years in federal prison today for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally possessing firearms.

Lawyers for former Des Moines Schools Superintendant Ian Roberts asked for probatation after he pleaded guilty in January to both counts.  Prosectors had asked for a sentence of around three years.

Roberts was arrested by ICE agents in September after fleeing in a school car and a gun was found in the vehicle, and officers say other guns were found in his home.

Roberts expects to be deported after serving his time in prison.

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