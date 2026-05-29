Former Des Moines Superintendent sentenced to prison

The former superintendent of the state’s largest school district was sentenced to two years in federal prison today for falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen and illegally possessing firearms.

Lawyers for former Des Moines Schools Superintendant Ian Roberts asked for probatation after he pleaded guilty in January to both counts. Prosectors had asked for a sentence of around three years.

Roberts was arrested by ICE agents in September after fleeing in a school car and a gun was found in the vehicle, and officers say other guns were found in his home.

Roberts expects to be deported after serving his time in prison.