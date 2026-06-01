Congressional primaries in Iowa’s 4th district

Three Democrats and one Republican are listed on Primary ballots in Iowa’s fourth congressional district.

Republican Randy Feenstra, the district’s current congressman, is running for governor. This spring, President Trump endorsed Chris McGowan and he’s the only candidate still in the race on the Republican side.

In the Democratic Primary, Dave Dawson of Lawton is a former state legislator who’s spent 19 years as a prosecutor in the Woodbury County Attorney’s office. “Having received a law degree and then actually been in the legislature and actually seeing how laws are made and passed has given me a new appreciation for following the Constitution and upholding the rule of law,” Dawson said.

Stephanie Steiner of Sutherland has worked at a Sioux City hospital and been a traveling nurse. Steiner said she became politically active after her husband died in 2019 of a respiratory condition that could have been treated with medication they could not afford. “Listening to your children scream and beg and plead with you to tell them it’s a lie or to, ‘Go get my dad and bring him home,’ it’s hard,” she said, “but that’s what catapulted me to saying I’m going to run for congress.”

Ashley WolfTornabane, a stay-at-home mom from Storm Lake, said her campaign is focused on expanding health care access, addressing economic inequality, and reforming the political system. “We were a really a tight budget family when I was growing up. I was in a trailer until I was 12, but still I was taught that we help anyone we can when we’re able,” she says, “and I saw my parents do that whenever they were able.”

Thirty-six of Iowa’s 99 counties are in the fourth congressional district. It includes the cities of Sioux City, Ames and Council Bluffs.

(Reporting by Carson Schubert, KSOU, Sioux Center and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)