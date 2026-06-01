U.S. Senate hopefuls in sprint to Tuesday’s Iowa Primary Elections

Iowa’s U.S. Senate race is drawing national attention as a seat Republicans must defend with Joni Ernst not seeking re-election and Democrats hope to gain majority control of the U.S. Senate by winning seats that have been held by Republicans.

Iowa Democrats are choosing between two candidates who currently serve in the Iowa legislature. State Representative Josh Turek of Council Bluffs says he’s hearing from voters “across the political spectrum who are worried about the future.” He’s joined campaign volunteers who’re going door-to-door in large cities and small communities to talk with potential voters. “As someone that won my first election by just six votes, I am a huge believer in getting out there and talking directly to people, talking to our friends and neighbors. This is what moves the needle the most,” Turek said.

Turek describes the race as a “once in a generation chance” for Democrats win the seat held for 30 years by Democrat Tom Harkin, who has endorsed Turek. “We’ve done the work going all over the state. I feel like campaigns are about momentum and I think we’ve had a slow build of momentum over and over and over,” Turek said, “but what I’m the most excited about is I feel hope and energy and excitement in this state for the first time in a very long time.”

State Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville, who has been endorsed by 27 different labor unions, says voters are looking for a new direction in Iowa, in the nation and in the Democratic Party. “When we talk with voters who we need to win back in this state, they are voters who don’t trust leaders of either party,” Wahls said. “They have been failed by an economy that has been rigged to work great for the billionaires, a government that has been corrupted by big money.”

Wahls said he’s the only candidate — Democrat or Republican — who will not be controlled by political insiders. “I will not be a rubber stamp for Donald Trump’s failed agenda for this state and I am not someone who is beholden to the billionaires,” Wahls said in Des Moines last week after a roundtable discussion with a group of veterans.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is the frontrunner in the Republican Primary and got President Trump’s endorsement when she launched her campaign. “How do you guys feel about Donald J. Trump? Yes!” Hinson said, as a crowd of Republicans cheered Saturday afternoon. “I have been working alongside our president to make sure we have our ‘America First’ future. We’re turning that into a reality.”

Hinson has been holding rallies around the state, including one this weekend in her hometown of West Des Moines. “I think about my two kids,” HInsoan said. “…I want to be able to look them in the eye and know that I have done everything possible to make this country better for them and make the American Dream achieveable for every single working family in this country.”

Jim Carlin, a former state legislator from Sergeant Bluff, is running against Hinson in the GOP Primary. He challenged Chuck Grassley in 2022 and Carlin launched his latest bid for the U.S. Senate last June, before Joni Ernst announced she wouldn’t run for reelection. “The main reason I’m running is I think the American Dream is on life support and I think we have a responsibility to keep that thing going for our kids and our grandkids,” Carlin said during an interview on KICD Radio, “and right now it’s in trouble.” Carlin said he supports “the kind of America First agenda” President Trump is pursuing.

(Additional reporting by George Bower, KICD, Spencer)