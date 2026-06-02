Mass shooting in eastern Iowa town leaves seven family members dead

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a mass shooting in Muscatine on Monday that left seven people dead, including two children. There were six victims and the gunman took his own life when confronted by police.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies says 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine shot and killed four family members at a home on Park Avenue, and two others in separate locations.

“Officers located McFarland on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge,” Kies says. “While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life. Officers and EMS personnel rendered aid however, he pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police later discovered the fifth victim at a home on Mill Street and the sixth victim at a business on Grandview Avenue. The chief says they’re working on a motive.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shootings stem from a domestic dispute,” Kies says. “At this time all victims are believed to be family members of the deceased.”

The Muscatine Community School District says two of the victims were students and two were district employees.

Counselors will be available to support students and staff this morning at the district’s high school, junior high and elementary schools.

Anyone with information related to the shootings is urged to contact Muscatine police.

(Thanks to WVIK, Rock Island)