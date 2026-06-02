Reynolds on GOP race for governor: ‘It’s going to be close’

Governor Kim Reynolds cast her GOP Primary ballot at 7 a.m. this morning in her hometown of St. Charles, but isn’t saying who she voted for in the race to succeed her.

Governor Reynolds held a midday news conference in her statehouse office. Reynolds was asked if she believes one of the five Republicans running for governor will secure at least 35% of the vote and be declared the party’s nominee tonight. “It’s going to be close,” Reynolds said. The governor added she hopes there’s a winner after balloting ends.

Under Iowa law, if no one wins 35% in today’s gubernatorial primary, the party’s nominee will be chosen at the Iowa GOP’s state convention on June 13. Reynolds told reporters she hasn’t even thought about whether she’d endorse one of the Republicans running for governor if that scenario plays out. “I’m hoping we’ll find a clear winner. I just think that’ll be good, then we can go, so I’m hoping that’s what happens tonight, but if it doesn’t, then we’ll just have to think about what that looks like,” Reynolds said. “But, look, you know I stayed out because we haven’t had an open primary for a long time. President Trump has weighed in and a lot of other people have weighed in, and that’s great, but ultimately it’s going to be Iowans that make that decision.”

Reynolds has no big plans for tonight. “I’m going to be watching like everybody else to see, you know, who comes out on top and I’m ready. I’m ready to know because I want to get the team together,” Reynolds said. “…Then I am ready to hit the ground running.” Reynolds announced in April of 2025 that she would not seek re-election, but she has pledged to campaign for fellow Republicans who are on this year’s General Election ballot.

Reynolds won her first race for public office in 1994 and has been on the ballot every four years since as a candidate for Clarke County Treasurer, state senator, lieutenant governor and governor. The governor indicated today is a bittersweet moment as she’s not actively campaigning, something she enjoys — to a point.

“I love people and I love Iowans and once I get on the road,” Reynolds said in explaining to pros of campaigning before mentioning the cons. “Maybe not so much making the phone calls for money and all that goes with it, but I get to do the fun part this year (in the General Election)…and I’m ready to do that.”