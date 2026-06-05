Troopers: Teen driver is killed in SW Iowa crash after running stop sign

One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Iowa’s Union County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, an SUV driven by 19-year-old Tanner Richardson, of Tingley, was traveling east on 265th Street at around 2:45 p.m., and failed to stop at the posted intersection with Warbler Avenue.

The vehicle collided with a car driven by 60-year-old Ricky Stewart, of Mount Ayr, as he was traveling southbound on Warbler Avenue.

Richardson was flown from the scene by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where he died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured in the crash.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)