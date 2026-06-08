Iowa Guard soldiers prep for deployment to Baltic region

About 80 Iowa National Guard soldiers are preparing to leave in July for a year-long deployment in Europe.

The Iowa National Guard said the soldiers are part of the 734th Regional Support Group that’s based at the Camp Dodge Training Center in Johnston. The Iowa National Guard’s Adjutant General said the deployment “highlights the critical role Iowa soldiers play in supporting global security and strengthening alliances abroad.”

The group will be in the Baltic region, supporting soldiers from the U.S. and other countries who’re part of NATO forces defending Ukraine and other European nations against Russia. Latvia, for example, borders the Baltic Sea and shares a border with Russia. Earlier today, Latvia’s military announced two NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered the country’s airspace.

Iowa National Guard officials say information about a send-off ceremony for the Iowa soldiers will be released later.