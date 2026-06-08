Nebraska murder suspect arrested in Council Bluffs

The suspect who’s accused of fatally shooting a man in eastern Nebraska last week was arrested in western Iowa over the weekend.

The Ralston (Nebraska) Police Department says 45-year-old George Hatfield was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder and other charges, associated with the shooting death of 29-year-old Shane Krantz outside of a convenience store in Ralston, on June 4th.

He was arrested at an apartment complex in Council Bluffs Saturday morning by Council Bluffs Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, for being a fugitive from justice, and was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail pending extradition to Nebraska.

In addition to the murder charge, Hatfield faces charges in Nebraska that include use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by prohibited person.

There are no local charges in Iowa.

Witnesses told officers they were in a car with Krantz when a person who knew the victim drove up, started an altercation and then shot Krantz in the chest.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)