Reynolds uses executive authority to create ‘Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation’

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order creating a new Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation within the Iowa Tourism Office.

“This office reflects a simple belief: Iowa should be a destination not only for business and opportunity, but also for adventure, exploration and recreation,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds will appoint a 10-member task force to come up with recommendations by early October for how this state government start-up should operate. “The creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation sends a clear message that Iowa is commited to preserving, promoting and expanding access to outdoor experiences that contribute so much to our economy, our communities, and our way of life,” Reynolds said.

According to Reynolds, about $6 billion of the state’s Gross Domestic Product is linked to outdoor pursuits, like hunting and fishing, biking and hiking the state’s hundreds of miles of trails or visiting Iowa’s 63 state parks and recreation areas. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said the new office will support long term planning and help communities find funding and regional partners for projects. “This office doesn’t start the conversation. That’s already happening all across our state,” Durham said. “What is does is bring those efforts together, build more momentum and help communities realize what’s possible.”

According to the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, Iowa is the 25th state to establish an outdoor recreation office. Chad Reese, a vice president for Winnebago Industries, lobbied for the move. “What we have in this state is unique and beautiful and sometimes undervalued. This beautiful land between two rivers has so much to offer to us as Iowans not only from the economic benefits that have been discussed, but from the health and wellness and to be able to get outside and do those things,” Reese said. “It’s crucial for our future.”

There is no additional state funding for the effort Reynolds announced today. The governor signed the executive order at Lake Ahquabi State Park near Indianola.