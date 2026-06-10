Iowa at risk for more storms, hail and twisters this afternoon, tonight

Forecasters say more severe weather is possible for Iowa, especially between 3 o’clock this afternoon and 11 tonight, with the highest risk in eastern and southern Iowa.

Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says it includes the chance for high winds, hail, heavy rain — and potential tornadoes.

“We’re expecting some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity during the day today,” Zogg says, “however, the better chances for strong-to-severe storms will be later on this afternoon and into this evening, especially across the southeast third of the state. It’s looking like we’ll have an even greater risk of some strong-to-severe storms overnight tonight across much of the central part of the state.”

Parts of Iowa have seen significant showers in recent days, raising the risk for more flooding and flash flooding with today’s expected rains.

“All the storms will be capable of producing some pretty heavy rainfall,” Zogg says, “especially if we have storms that linger over a given area for longer than normal or multiple storms. We could see some ponding of water, especially in towns and cities, maybe some lower-end flash flooding, so definitely that’s one of the hazards, too.”

Tuesday was steamy across Iowa, with heat and humidity combining to push heat indices into triple digits, but the forecast calls for gradual cooling, with highs by Sunday only in the 70s.