Iowa Libertarians to appeal 2026 ballot access decision

Lawyers for the Libertarian Party will appeal decisions from a state panel that would keep three Libertarian candidates off the November ballot.

The State Objection Panel has ruled Nicholas Gluba, the Libertarian running for governor, failed to file a document for his running mate. A state employee said she doesn’t remember Gluba’s running mate Jules Cutler being in the Election Office on June 2, while Cutler told the Objection Panel witnesses saw her try to hand in the affidavit. Cutler spoke with reporters after the meeting.

“That is the most disappointing, frustrating and disheartening experience I’ve had in 30-plus years since I immigrated as a 16 year old girl from the Soviet Union,” Cutler said.

The panel also said the name of third congresional district candidate Marco Battaglia can’t appear on the ballot because his legal name is Mark Anderson. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a member of the Objection Panel, said candidates can use a nickname, like Rick when their name is Richard. “This is a totally different name,” Pate said, “not even close.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, another objection member, said their decision is based on Iowa law. “The Iowa Code says the candidate name needs to be in the form the candidate wants it to be on the ballot and I think that means in the form of the candidate’s name,” she said, “not someone else’s name.”

Iowa Libertarian Party Chair Stephanie Berlin told reporters Battalia used his stage name in previous elections and Republicans are being especially antagonistic this year. “Keep in mind these races are exceedingly close and this is just an example of them being scared,” Berlin said. “We are like the Schrodinger’s Party. We are both not important and exceptionally important at the same time.”

Battaglia said Republican Congressman Zach Nunn asked him to drop out of the race. Nunn’s campaign told The Des Moines Register they believe a group aligned with Democrats collected the signatures on Battaglia’s nominating petitions.

The State Objection Panel reviewed a third case and overruled a challenge to second congressional district candidate Rick Stewart’s nominating paperwork, so his name will appear on the November ballot.