Grassley meets with AG nominee, pushes for release of documents

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the current U.S. Department of Justice is the most responsive of any he’s worked with from either party, however, hundreds of documents he requested from the agency still have not been produced.

Grassley is seeking records in several looming cases, including two that focus on smearing Republicans and President Trump.

“In one case, I’ve had 17 documents and we know for sure, because we’ve seen some of these documents, in one of these cases, there’s 170 others that haven’t been delivered to us,” Grassley says.

Among the cases, Round River involved the FBI’s alleged targeting of conservative officials and groups during the Biden administration, and Crossfire Hurricane, where the FBI is accused of probing for links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“We’re finding there’s a lot of things classified that should not have been classified,” Grassley says, “so we’re using the leverage of a new nomination and moving it through my committee to get these documents.”

Grassley chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and met Monday with Todd Blanche, Trump’s nominee for attorney general. The Iowa Republican says he’s looking forward to “moving ahead with Blanche’s nomination” and anticipates chairing his hearing in July. Grassley says the missing documents are key to bringing these and other cases to light.

He says, “We think the public needs to know the extent to which previous administrations went to the trouble of ruining Trump politically, socially, economically, and even with the hope that he’d be behind bars.”

Grassley says the investigations should be exposed “so this never happens again.”