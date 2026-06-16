West Liberty plastics plant to close, laying off 77

An eastern Iowa plant that has supplied plastic parts to Whirlpool’s facility in Amana will shut down later this summer. Plastic Products has notified state officials its facility in West Branch is closing, affecting 77 employees.

KCRG TV obtained a letter to those employees. It says the closure is mainly due to reduced production at Whirlpool’s Iowa facility. Whirlpool has laid off hundreds of workers at its Amana plant over the past year. Early this month announced its second shift production would end, affecting 288 workers.

The Plastic Products plant in West Branch is scheduled to close August 14.