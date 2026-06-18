New Iowa rule would ban trail cameras on state managed land

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission is moving forward with the process to create new rules to ban all trail cameras in state game management areas.

The background information from the NRC says the proliferation of trail cameras has generated numerous concerns and complaints from the public. The DNR’s Chris Ensminger says modern devices that can transmit signals are already banned on public lands. “I cannot use a phone or anything else, a camera that is actively communicating to me while I’m hunting. And so that cellular cameras are not legal currently anywhere, private or public land (while actively hunting),” Ensminger says.

He says this will impact cameras that have a card in them that needs to be retrieved and read to get pictures. s said)”There is no current restriction on regular trail cameras, a card-based trail cameras on public lands,” he says. The background information says the trail cam ban will protect the recreational experience of sportsmen and sportswomen and other visitors to these wild areas. And it ensures that hunters don’t gain an improper or unfair technological advantage over game animals.

Ensminger says there has been a lot of discussion about the change and they will let everyone know about the new regulation once it is final. “Obviously we will work closely with law enforcement to figure out how we’re going to roll this (out), but yes, there will have to be a lot of communication. And there has been already a lot of buzz about it,” he says.

Anyone interested in commenting on the rule can submit written comments to the DNR by 4:30 p.m. on July 28th. Comments should be directed to:

Chris Ensminger

Iowa Department of Natural Resources

6200 Park Avenue, Suite 200