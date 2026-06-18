Sand kicks off town hall tour with 100 Iowa stops

Rob Sand, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, has kicked off a series of 100 town halls heading into the General Election.

Last night, in his hometown of Decorah, Sand told the crowd he doesn’t really like political parties. “I think our democracy is run by two private clubs, and they’re not very interested in solving our problems,” Sand said. “I think they’re more focused on helping their teammates beat up the other team than they are in actually addressing the issues that face all of us.”

Sand appear at town hall meetings this morning in Clayton and Delaware Counties and another is scheduled for this afternoon in Jones County. Sand has suggested requiring statewide officials to appear at 20 public town halls every year. Critics say that would be unconstitutional.

Sand faces Republican Zach Lahn in the General Election.

(Reporting by Gavin McGough, Iowa Public Radio and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)