Investigation underway after woman shot by Red Oak police officer

The Iowa DCI is investigating the shooting of a woman by Red Oak police officer.

Red Oak Police Chief Justin Ramey says officers it started Wednesday evening when officers were called out on a welfare check. He says they were attempting to talk to the occupant of the house.

“That occupant exited the house, and upon doing so, fired multiple rounds from a handgun-style firearm in the direction of an officer,” he says. Ramey says the officer was able to get to cover. He says the woman continued to shoot at officers and one officer returned fire. “Struck the suspect, neutralized the threat at that point in time, and she went to the ground. Paramedics with the Red Oak Fire Department were on scene, able to provide treatment,” he says.

The woman was taken to the local hospital and later transfered by helicopter to Omaha. Ramey says the last reprt he had the woman was in stable condition. The whole thing carried into the early morning Thursday, and he says they are very fortunate that no officers were injured. “If you look at the video and you watch the video, I don’t know how I didn’t have an officer shot,” he says.

Ramey says the woman may’ve been having some sort of mental health issue.

(By Aaron West, KOAK, Red Oak)