Iowa Congresswoman Hinson wants briefing on Iran deal

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she wants Congress to get a briefing on the Iran peace deal.

“We were not in session last week. So as many of these documents and potential agreements were coming out, they were being reported in the press, but we have not gotten an official briefing on them yet. So I think many of us wanna see a briefing on the deal,” she says.

Hinson says there are some key things she wants to see in the plan. “Ensure that Iran never has that path to nuclear weapons. And then again, a big part of the conversation for me is making sure we’re supporting our allies in this process. specifically Israel, and making sure that we are coming up with a deal that cuts off the Iranian proxies, because this is bigger than just the relationship between the United States and Iran. It’s about protecting the region and our allies in the region as well,” Hinson says.

Hinson says Iran is a terrorist regime and has been that way for 40 plus years, so we need to be sure they follow the agreement. “I wanna make sure that there are strict accountability measures. So in my mind, that relief only comes when they actually give us access to be able to make sure they are doing what they say they’re doing,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments on her weekly media call. She is running for the open U.S. Senate seat.