Iowa State to sell alcohol at football, basketball games

You’ll be able to buy an adult beverage inside the stadium at Iowa State home football and basketball games this season.

Iowa State University Athletic director Jamie Pollard released a letter saying they will offer beer, wine, and pre-packaged ready-to-drink cocktails at Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. Pollard says its an effort to increase revenue and they are confident they can sell alcohol and still maintain a positive and safe environment for fans. He says fans will be limited to buying two alcoholic beverages at one time and they will no longer be allowed to leave and re-enter Jack Trice Stadium at any point during the game.

The University of Iowa started selling alcohol at Kinnick Stadium in 2021 and the University of Nothern Iowa also sells alcohol at athletic events.