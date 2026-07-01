Iowa’s governor and her family on weeklong tour of Iowa tourist sites

Governor Kim Reynolds, her husband and five of their grandchildren stopped in Mason City this morning to get a look at the city’s new bike park.

“This is a great example of Destination Iowa funds,” Reynolds said, “I think they received $4.5 million, and the partnerships is how we get things like this done.”

Starting in 2023, Governor Reynolds used federal pandemic relief dollars to create the Destination Iowa program to invest in infrastructure, like airports, and boost locations to attract tourists and new Iowa residents and legislators have provided state tax dollars to continue the program. Reynolds said an Iowa Economic Development Authority survey shows the value of the program. “It really pointed out that when people come here from out of state and if they love the experience, they really are more likely to move here and become a resident,” Reynolds said.

The Reynolds family is making a week long tour around the state, visiting outdoor destinations and attractions to draw attention to the governor’s June 8 executive order that established an Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation. “It’ll partner with tourism, it’ll really highlight all of the great amenities that we have in this state and really drive people to the state,” Reynolds said.

This is day three of the Reynolds’ family road trip. Yesterday they hiked in the Loess Hills and stopped at the West Bend Grotto. The governor said her grandkids were excited this morning as they drove into Mason City’s new bike park. “The whole Winnebago was full of the wow factor,” Reynolds said. “They were lined up on the windows and they were like pointing stuff out and we about tripped over each trying to get out the door so they could get out there and experience it.”

The Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park features wood boardwalks, jumps, and several single-track routes for riders of varying ages and skill levels. It connects riders to more than 20 miles of trails and 600 acres of scenic parkland.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)