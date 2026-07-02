Iowa DNR will be on the lookout for drunk boaters

Iowa is once again taking part in a holiday effort to keep an eye on the state’s waterways.

DNR boating education coordinator Rachel Alliss says the effort starts tomorrow. “Operation Dry Water is a national campaign. We’re looking to deter impaired boating, reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on our waterways,” Alliss says.

Alliss says you can celebrate, but don’t drink and drive a boat. “We just really want to encourage folks to enjoy themselves off the water after they’re done boating. But over the last few years, we’ve had about 20 to 25 boating while intoxicated arrests going on this time of year,” she says. Alliss says the lakes and waterways can be more hectic than roadways, with boats coming from all directions, and she says you need to avoid distractions behind the wheel. “Put the phone down, enjoy the time out on the water, and just be aware of your surroundings so you can make good decisions,” she says.

Alliss says it’s better to drink water when you are out on a boat to help you deal with the elements. “The combination of the sun, the wind, and just the waves really, really get to people. So sometimes you don’t realize how dehydrated you are until it’s too late, so we wanna make sure you’re staying safe. And I want to get you home so you can enjoy the holiday with your family and friends,” she says.

Alliss says they’re expecting the lakes and rivers to be crowded. “There’s going to be a lot of people out there, so we ask everyone to kind of pack their patience as well,” Alliss says. “So make sure everyone’s wearing a life jacket. If you have kids 12 and under, they must be in a life jacket on a recreational vessel in Iowa. So Doesn’t matter if it’s a motorized boat, jet ski, kayak, canoe, paddleboard, they gotta be in that life jacket.”

Operation Dry Water will run through Sunday.