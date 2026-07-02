Mason City police still pursue 1995 Huisentruit case ‘like it happened yesterday’

The Mason City Police Department investigator who’s in charge of the Jodi Huisentruit disappearance says the investigation remains very active, even after 31 years.

Terrance Prochaska says the case is anything but cold.

“We don’t use that word. We don’t even talk about that word because it’s very much not cold. We get case tips sometimes on a weekly or even sometimes on a daily basis this time of year,” he says. “What we do is, we look into them. We look into all of our tips and we do that with a passion, like it happened yesterday.”

Huisentruit was the morning anchor at KIMT-TV and she vanished the morning of June 27th, 1995. Prochaska says they are constantly working with the Huisentruit family in trying to find the answers to solve the case, sometimes on a weekly basis.

“We go over tips and leads. We’re as transparent as we possibly can be with the family of Jodi Huisentruit. Myself and Ryan Herman with the DCI, we travel all over the place on tips,” Prochaska says. “We just returned from a multi-state investigation that we did on a tip that we received. In the last year, I’ve been to I think about five different states following up on tips.”

Prochaska says it’s disappointing to see a lot of misinformation being spread around on social media by private detectives or investigators regarding the case.

“We’ve got to be objective. We can’t just tell people things that are factual that could possibly harm the case. So we don’t see much posts about Jodi Huisentruit coming directly from the Mason City Police Department. It’s not that we’re not working the case, it’s just that we have to be careful on what we say to protect the integrity of the case and to protect some of the witnesses in the case as well.”

Prochaska says if you have any information about the case, reach out to him at 641-421-3636 or contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)