14-year-old has died after July 4th watercraft collision on Clear Lake

A teenager injured on the 4th of July when two personal watercraft collided on Clear Lake has died.

The accident happened near a boat ramp at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday and five people were injured. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced today that a 14 year old Dyersville girl who was a passenger on one of the watercraft has died and a 15 year old girl from Mason City who was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is in serious condition.

A 35-year-old woman, an 11 year old girl and a 12 year old boy — all from Greenville, South Carolina — were treated and released from the hospital in Mason City Saturday.

Passengers on a nearby pontoon boat saw the accident and immediately helped the victims until first responders from several agencies arrived. The cause of the collision has not been determined, but investigators say they have ruled out alcohol or other impairments as contributing factors.