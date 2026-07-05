Candidate for governor Lahn makes first public speech since GOP convention

Zach Lahn, the Republican candidate for governor, says he’s started a movement by promising to tackle big issues like consolidation in agriculture that neither party is addressing.

“Over the past 20 years we’ve lost 10,000 family farms in this state,” Lahn said during a speech in Tama. “…I will lead the charge to bring anti-trust suits against these companies and to give farmers a fair shake.”

Lahn made his comments Friday, July 3, to a crowd of about 100 in Tama. It was his first public appearance since speaking at the Republican Party’s state convention June 6. Lahn, who grew up near Sioux City, bought his grandparents family farm near Belle Plaine in 2014, restored the farmhouse and moved back to Iowa in 2023. On Friday, Lahn used his speech in Tama to respond to Democrats and his General Election opponent Rob Sand who question whether Lahn is a part-time Iowan because flight records for his plane show he flies to Kansas about once a week.

“I have a blended family. Some of the kids spend time in Kansas. I go back and forth and my opponent has chosen this as the personal round of attacks to level against me,” Lahn said. “…You want to know why they’re focusing on it? Because Rob Sand is not a moderate…The people will know who Rob Sand is before the end of this campaign. I assure you of that.”

Sand is scheduled to hold town hall events in eight northwest and north central counties this week.