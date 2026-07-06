2026 Iowa State Fair to celebrate ‘Spirit of ’76’

The Iowa State Fair will start in 38 days and Iowa State Fair CEO and Manager Jeremy Parsons says they’ve planned a fair within a fair.

“It’s all your Iowa State Fair favorites, all those traditional things, but at the same time we’ve added an extra layer really focusing on America 250, ” Parsons said during a weekend appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. “For example, up at Pioneer Hall you’re going to see a display of 250 American flags, each flag representing a different year of our country.”

Thursday, August 13, the opening day of the 2026 Iowa State Fair, will be “Red, White and Blue Day.” Some food competitions will focus on those colors. “Competitions like best red, white and blue vegetables in the Ag Building,” Parsons said.

A “Spirit of ’76” exhibit is being set up by staff from the fair, the State Historical Society, and Living History Farms to explain what Iowa was like when the Declaration of Independence was signed and explore some Iowa connections to the American Revolution. “So many counties and cities are named after Revolutionary War heroes that people may not be expecting and so we hope to educate you on that in that exhibit,” Parsons said.

It will be located at the east end of the State Fair Grandstand and Parsons said there will be a quiz in the exhibit. “Questions about America that you’ll be able to answer and, really, a lot of fun, interactive components that we hope Iowans will enjoy,” Parsons said, “to come to the fair not only to have a good time, but also to have an educational time.”

The U.S. Army is bringing displays to the State Fair that explain how the 13 colonies declared independence and defeated the British. One display includes an interactive wall that lets kids sign their names to the Declaration of Independence.

The 1976 Iowa State Fair also had a ‘Spirit of ’76’ theme with displays that focused on agriculture and industry, as well as centennial related competitions.