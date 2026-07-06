Dyersville girl killed when two personal watercraft collide on Clear Lake

A teenage girl from eastern Iowa is dead after a pair of personal watercraft collided on Clear Lake on Saturday evening.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says at about 5:30 PM, the watercraft collided near the boat ramp at MacIntosh Woods State Park, on a part of the lake locally known as the Little Lake.

Passengers on a nearby pontoon immediately rendered aid. Five individuals were on the two watercraft and all five were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

The DNR says a 14-year-old girl from Dyersville, whose identity was not released, died from her injuries.

A 15-year-old female on the same watercraft from Mason City was transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester and was in serious condition at last report.

Three people on the other watercraft – 35-year-old Chelsea Maxwell, an 11-year-old female and a 12-year-old male, all from Greenwood, South Carolina – were treated and released.

The DNR’s investigation into the incident is in its early stages, but they have ruled out alcohol or other impairments as a contributing factor.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)