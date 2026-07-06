Police say minor fatally shot at 4th of July party in West Des Moines

West Des Moines Police say a juvenile at a large 4th of July party was shot to death.

West Des Moines Police say they received a report of the shooting at about 10:30 Saturday night and when officers got to the scene, they found a large party and a “person under the age of 18” with a gunshot wound. Officers began lifesaving measures as the crowd scattered and the victim was taken to a hospital, but did not survive. West Des Moines Police say their initial investigation indicates party-goers were arguing and someone fired a handgun.

There were two deaths in roadways over the weekend in eastern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 28-year-old pedestrian in the travel lanes of Interstate-80 died after being hit by two vehicles at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the Iowa City area. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says a 22 year old Waterloo woman died Saturday night after falling out of a moving car traveling near a farming operation where pigs and grain are raised.