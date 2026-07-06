Turek, seeking Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat, sees danger in farm economy

Democrat Josh Turek says this is “a dangerous time” to be an Iowa farmer and Turek pledges to push for breaking up ag industry monopolies if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate.

Turek, a state representative from Council Bluffs, toured a century farm near Ankeny today where crops, cattle and poultry are raised. Turek said without quick action on a variety of fronts, farms will get bigger and rural Iowa will continue to shrink. “It legitimately looks like a vaccuum cleaner has gone through these rural communities,” Turek said. “…We’re going through a second farm crisis right now.”

Craig and LaVon Griffeon, who hosted Turek, said it’s growing harder to be an independent farming operation with grain prices below the cost of production and meatpackers are reluctant to buy cattle that aren’t raised under contract for the meatpacker. The couple told Turek they have to pay hundreds of dollars just to have someone come to their farm to repair farm equipment. Turek, who co-sponsored an Iowa “Right to Repair” law, said it’s time for congress to put that policy in place nationwide.

“It is a dangerous time to be an Iowa farmer right now,” Turek said. “…This may be the last generation we have to address this and we need folks to go up to the United States Senate, to Washington, and actually fight for our small family farms.”

Turek backs country of origin labeling for U.S. meat. He told reporters congress should be forced to stay in Washington until a Farm Bill is passed and he’d push to rollback tariffs that are driving commodity prices down. And Turek also backs restoration of just expired production tax credits for wind turbines and solar installations, which Turek said have been “a secondary source of income” for some farmers. “Rural communities are legitimately struggling and now with us leading the nation in farm foreclosures, farmer suicide rates skyrocketing we’ve got to address it,” Turek said.

Turek said the full impact of the situation will be felt after this year’s harvest when farmers sell their crops for a loss and can’t line up the financing to stay in business next year.

Turek faces Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in the race for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat. Republican Senator Joni Ernst announced last September she would not seek a third term.