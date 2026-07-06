Victim identified in fatal July 4th shooting in West Des Moines

West Des Moines Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting on July 4th.

Police charged 18-year-old Byrone Sanchez-Zermeno of Des Moines Sunday with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in the death of 17-year-old Teonnie Tillman of Ankeny.

Police say their initial investigation found there was a large party going on when an argument broke out and Tillman was shot. She was taken to the hospital, but died.

West Des Moines detectives say they seized two handguns and two rifles during the investigation. They also say the case is still open.