Walcott insurance agent charged with identity theft, fraud

An eastern Iowa insurance agent has been accused of identity theft and faces over two dozen criminal charges.

Sixty-one-year-old Stanly Blythe of Walcott allegedly forged the signatures of at least 11 family members to open insurance policies under their names. Investigators say Blythe could have earned at least $36,000 in commissions for the policies.

He’s been charged with forgery, identity theft, ongoing criminal conduct, and fraudulent sales practice. Twenty-three of those charges are felonies.