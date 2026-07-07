County party won’t actively back GOP supervisor who endorsed Sand

The Clay County Republican Party will not “actively support” the re-election of a Republican who’s seeking re-election because Barry Anderson, chair of the Clay County Board of Supervisors, has endorsed Democrat Rob Sand’s bid for governor.

Anderson supported Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra in the party’s primary for governor. “I thought Randy was the type of person that could kind of bring people together, bring ’em in the middle…That didn’t work out that way,” Anderson said. “…Out of the blue, I get a call from a friend of mine…Dave Muhlbauer, and he said was going to be a running mate to Rob Sands and so that is where this kind of all started.”

Muhlbauer, a Carroll County Supervisor, serves with Anderson on a statewide board. Last month, Anderson’s name was on a list of over 100 Republicans who’ve endorsed Sand. Clay County GOP chairman Tyler Herrig said he immediately started getting calls about it, the county’s central comittee held a meeting and issued a statement saying the party will not actively support Anderson’s bid for re-election. “Barry Anderson’s been a friend to many people in Clay County and has served in public office for a long time…This isn’t anything personal, however when a Republican elected official publicly endorses the Democrat candidate for governor and chooses not to retract or clarify that endorsement, the Republican Party has an obligation to be clear with our voters,” Herrig said.

The county party exists to support Republican candidates and Republican principles, Herrig said. “We believe our voters expect us to stand behind those principles consistently…We appreciate Barry’s years of service, but this endorsement represents a fundamental disagreement about the direction of this state,” Herrig said.

Anderson won a five-way GOP Primary on June 2 and the county party is not seeking his removal from the General Election ballot. Anderson said he understands the party has a job to do and he does not view the county party’s statement as a personal insult. “I appreciate their position…but I also know that when we go to the statehouse, we have to have people we can get together with, meet in the middle and it seems like we’re getting pretty divided,” Anderson said. “…I look at this as an opportunity.”

Sand said he appreciates Anderson for “sticking his neck out” and endorsing the Sand-Muhlbauer ticket. “Barry is a public servant first,” Sand said. “…I mean I’m a big believer that you ought to be focused on public service first and partisanship second.” Sand calls Anderson and the other registered Republicans who’ve endorsed him “Rob-publicans.”

(Reporting by George Bower, KICD, Spencer and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)