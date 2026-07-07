Iowa National Guard sends 120 troops to DC for six-month deployment

A large group of Iowa’s citizen-soldiers will be deploying this week for duty on the East Coast.

About 120 Iowa National Guard members are being sent to the Washington, D.C., area where they’ll help with the ongoing America250 and Freedom 250 events.

They’re from the Guard’s 132nd Wing, based in Des Moines.

The Guard says they’ll be working with partner agencies, including the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Marshals and others, to ensure the ongoing safety and security of residents, commuters, and millions of visitors.

A send-off ceremony in Des Moines is scheduled for Friday morning.

The mission is expected to last six months.